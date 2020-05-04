Fox Williams Nabs Simmons & Simmons Insurance Partner

Law360, London (May 4, 2020, 2:38 PM BST) -- London law firm Fox Williams said Monday it has brought in an attorney from rival Simmons & Simmons to take on a role as a senior corporate insurance partner. Pollyanna Deane has moved to Fox Williams LLP, starting on Monday, as the firm expands its financial services practice. "The demand for high-quality legal advice and support continues to grow within the financial services market," Chris Finney, partner and head of non-contentious financial services at Fox Williams, said. He added that this growth will continue in the post COVID-19 landscape. "Pollyanna's arrival adds considerable strength to our offer to the corporate insurance...

