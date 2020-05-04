EU Clears Aurubis' €380M Fusion With Copper Refiner

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Europe's biggest copper producer, Aurubis, won approval from the European Union on Monday to pick up Belgian industry refiner Metallo Group for €380 million ($414 million), despite regulators' earlier concerns about the merger's impact on copper scrap prices. While reports ahead of this week's blessing indicated that the bloc's antitrust arm, the European Commission, would likely require divestitures from the German-based Aurubis AG, regulators have cleared the deal without conditions. The merger is now teed up to close by the end of this month, with Metallo's consolidation into Aurubis beginning June 1, according to the companies. After Aurubis announced the deal...

