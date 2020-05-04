High Court Asks 4th Circ. To Revisit Clean Water Act Case

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday told the Fourth Circuit to reconsider a ruling that a Kinder Morgan unit can be sued for Clean Water Act violations, after the high court ruled the act sometimes covers pollution that first travels through groundwater. Environmentalists have alleged that Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP unit Plantation Pipe Line Co. Inc.'s gasoline spill contaminated creeks and wetlands in South Carolina after traveling through groundwater, and in 2018 the Fourth Circuit allowed the case to proceed. But the justices vacated that decision and remanded the case to the appeals court for reconsideration in light of the...

