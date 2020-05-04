Justices To Hear Challenge To IRS Microcaptive Guidance

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a captive insurance management company's challenge to Internal Revenue Service guidance labeling microcaptive insurance arrangements as potentially abusive tax shelters. The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in April 2020. (AP) The justices will review the Sixth Circuit's decision last year that barred CIC Services LLC from challenging the IRS' 2016 notice that characterized microcaptive insurance arrangements as transactions of interest with a potential for tax avoidance that must be reported to the agency under the threat of penalties. The appeals court said the action was prohibited by the Anti-Injunction Act, which constrains suits seeking...

