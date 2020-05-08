MoFo Expands Global Tax Clout With London Partner

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP added a new partner in its London office, helping expand the firm's mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices. Sophie Allen joined the firm's tax department after working as a partner at EY, Morrison announced in a statement Monday. Her practice is focused on the tax aspects of cross-border investments and divestments, the firm said. She began at Morrison on May 1. Allen's experience includes helping clients navigate credit, restructuring, debt finance and capital markets transactions along with fund, carry and co-investment arrangements, according to the firm. Joining Morrison is a "fantastic opportunity," Allen told Law360. "I was...

