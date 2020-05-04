Cozen O'Connor Picks Up Philly Tech Boutique Baer Crossey

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor announced Monday it has added nine attorneys from boutique law firm Baer Crossey McDemus LLC, welcoming the new hires, who are experienced in cyberlaw, privacy and data security issues and technology transactions, to its Philadelphia office. The new attorneys, who include managing partners Andrew Baer, Michael Crossey and Christopher McDemus, will help Cozen O'Connor expand further in the global technology and emerging growth practice areas, according to the firm, which boasts more than 750 attorneys in 30 offices. Baer Crossey, shut down as of Friday according to its website, was a nationally recognized law boutique that advised startups, emerging...

