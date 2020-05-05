DC Circ. Skeptical That FERC's Storage Rule Crosses Line

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit judges on Tuesday appeared reluctant to conclude that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's order making a place for energy storage in wholesale power markets tramples on state authority over local electricity distribution systems. The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and utility industry groups claim a portion of FERC Order No. 841 flouts the Federal Power Act by preventing states from determining whether energy storage resources on local electricity distribution systems can participate in wholesale electricity markets. But a panel of D.C. Circuit judges questioned that assertion during oral arguments Tuesday, as well as whether the challengers even had...

