Davis Polk-Led Cloud Services Co. Launches $425M IPO

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Chinese technology company Kingsoft Cloud Services Inc., advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, set a price range Monday for an initial public offering that could raise $425 million, potentially teeing up the largest U.S. IPO since before the coronavirus pandemic slowed market activity. Beijing-based Kingsoft told regulators Monday that it plans to offer 25 million shares priced between $16 and $18, raising $425 million at midpoint. The offering is set to price Thursday, according to a New York Stock Exchange IPO calendar. Kingsoft said it is the third-largest internet cloud services provider in China, citing data by research firm Frost...

