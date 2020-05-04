Latham Guides Israeli Biopharma Targeting $50M In US IPO

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Israeli biopharmaceutical company Ayala Pharmaceuticals said Monday it hopes to raise $50 million in a U.S. initial public offering steered by Latham & Watkins LLP, with the proceeds going toward developing therapies for rare cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it expects its roughly 3.33 million shares to price between $14 and $16 apiece, bringing in about $50 million at midpoint. The company could raise more funds if the offering's underwriters exercise their option to purchase up to 500,000 additional shares. Ayala will use the proceeds from the offering to advance its lead product candidates through Phase 2 clinical trials as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS