Pa. Biotech Cos. Dispute Ownership Of Gene Therapy IP

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh biotech company PeriphaGen Inc. is suing former lab partner Krystal Biotech Inc. in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming Krystal copied its gene therapy technology and used that to seek patents and investors. PeriphaGen said in its complaint filed Friday that it shared information about its technology, which uses a modified version of the Herpes Simplex 1 virus to deliver genetic material to patients, with Krystal in 2016 so that Krystal could explore potential treatments. But Krystal used and patented that technology without notifying PeriphaGen, and it raised millions of dollars in investments in its product line, the suit claimed. "Krystal took...

