Perrigo Follows FTC's Wake With AbbVie Testosterone Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Perrigo on Monday joined a string of litigants alleging that AbbVie engaged in "sham" patent infringement litigation to delay generic competition for its AndroGel testosterone treatment. Perrigo's action comes years after the Federal Trade Commission filed its own enforcement lawsuit against AbbVie that is still making the rounds at the Third Circuit. Perrigo Co.'s Pennsylvania federal court complaint hews closely to the FTC action, which Perrigo says has suspended the statute of limitations for its case from when the agency went after AbbVie Inc. in 2014. Perrigo alleges that AbbVie hit it and fellow generics maker Teva with patent infringement litigation...

