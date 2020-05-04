USPTO Unveils Virus Patent Platform, EPO Extends Deadlines

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office launched a new online marketplace Monday for patents related to COVID-19, while its European counterpart said it is extending certain deadlines until next month due to the pandemic.The USPTO's "Patents 4 Partnership" platform is aimed at supporting patent owners who seek to license intellectual property related to the "prevention, treatment and diagnosis" of COVID-19, the agency said in a press release.The new platform offers a "user-friendly, searchable repository of patents and published patent applications" related to COVID-19, which the agency said will help connect patent owners with businesses that are interested in obtaining licenses to the technology.In addition to facilitating licensing efforts, the platform will also "disseminate valuable patent information," according to the press release. It noted that the platform may later expand to include new technologies.USPTO Director Andrei Iancu said in a statement Monday that the platform's initial focus on the pandemic "shows how innovation can contribute to the nation's response to this critical health emergency.""Patents 4 Partnerships is a meeting place that enables patent owners who want to license their IP rights to connect with the individuals and businesses who can turn those rights into solutions for our health and well-being," Iancu said. Last week , the USPTO announced that it is extending certain patent and trademark filing deadlines until June 1 due to the current pandemic, provided that they follow the individual requirements for obtaining the extensions.The European Patent Office on Friday similarly announced that it is again pushing back certain deadlines as well — including in-person oral proceedings in its opposition divisions, where patents are challenged — until June 2."If the disruption should continue after 2 June 2020, the EPO may publish another notice informing users about further extensions and remedies in respect of time limits," the EPO said on its website.The EPO did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.--Editing by Haylee Pearl.

