J&J Settles W.Va. AG's Pelvic Mesh Claims For $3.9M

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- West Virginia has reached a $3.9 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson to end claims that the company deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products by misrepresenting their safety history, the state's attorney general said Monday. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement that the deal ends a September lawsuit that claimed J&J and its subsidiaries Ethicon Inc. and Ethicon US LLC misrepresented the effectiveness and risks of the surgical products in marketing and educational materials, as well as in personal meetings and published medical articles. Those marketing materials consistently left out or hid complications with the devices, according to the...

