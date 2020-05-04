Oregon Cops Seized $2.5M in Legal Hemp, Suit Claims

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An Oregon hemp grower has sued two sheriff's departments in federal court for allegedly seizing and destroying $2.5 million worth of his crop on the mistaken belief that it was illicit marijuana. Justin Pitts and his company, Oregonized Hemp Co. LLC, said Friday that deputies from the Josephine and Jackson County sheriff's offices confiscated his entire season's hemp crop while waving around an illegal warrant. Prosecutors have sought to cover up their mistake by destroying the hemp, according to Pitts' complaint. Sheriff's deputies descended on Pitts and his associates on April 22 near the small town of Grant's Pass, Oregon, as...

