Atty Accused Of Shaking Butt At Adversary Dodges Sanctions

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday lamented ever having to write the phrase "butt shaking" as she declined to sanction a former BakerHostetler partner for allegedly inappropriate conduct during mediation in an employment discrimination case against Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal said attorney Dennis Duffy's behavior was "clearly outside professional bounds," but concluded no punishment from the court is necessary. "One of the sentences a judge does not imagine — much less welcome — writing includes the words 'butt shaking' in describing a lawyer's alleged actions at a mediation," Judge Rosenthal wrote. "Sadly, those words fit...

