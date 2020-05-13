Brouse McDowell Welcomes 2 New Bankruptcy Attorneys

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Ohio-based law firm Brouse McDowell has announced it has added a pair of new bankruptcy attorneys to its Ohio insolvency group. The firm announced last week that Julie Kaplan Zurn has joined its business restructuring, bankruptcy and commercial law practice group as a partner at its Akron office from private practice and Douglas Walters has joined its Cleveland office as an associate from Joseph D. Carney & Associates LLC. Walters, a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law, was a member of Cleveland-based Carney & Associates' bankruptcy practice, representing both large and midsize companies and secured lenders in both U.S....

