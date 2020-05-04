Gov't Tells Justices Retroactive IPRs Aren't Theft

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The federal government is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to consider whether inter partes reviews of patents issued before the America Invents Act are unconstitutional, saying Celgene's argument that the procedure is an illegal taking doesn't hold up. Congress didn't change the statute for what counts as a valid patent, just how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can assess whether an issued patent met those validity standards, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Friday. The Federal Circuit rightly held that the agency has the authority to do so, the feds said. "The court below correctly rejected petitioner's constitutional...

