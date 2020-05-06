Dems Unload On McConnell Protege Up For D.C. Circuit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A youthful conservative tapped for the influential D.C. Circuit spent his confirmation hearing Wednesday parrying heated questions from Democratic senators about his qualifications for the position, his skepticism of federal regulation and past criticism of a Supreme Court decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. Judge Justin R. Walker, who turns 38 this month, took a federal district court seat in Kentucky only six months ago with the backing of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. A few months after the Senate majority leader personally introduced his former intern to President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this year, the former U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS