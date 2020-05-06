Senate Dems Unload On McConnell Protege Up For DC Circ.

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A youthful conservative tapped for the influential D.C. Circuit spent his confirmation hearing Wednesday parrying heated questions from Democratic senators about his past criticism of the decision upholding the Affordable Care Act, skepticism of federal regulation and recent denunciation of pandemic-related restrictions on worship. Judge Justin R. Walker at his confirmation hearing for the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday. (AP) U.S. District Judge Justin R. Walker, who turns 38 this month, took his seat on the bench in Kentucky only six months ago with the backing of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. A few months after the Senate majority leader personally introduced his...

