Data Breach Case Highlights Need To Scrutinize IT Contracts

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- In a recent decision, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia declined to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Princeton Community Hospital Association Inc. against its information technology vendor, Nuance Communications Inc., alleging millions in damages arising from a cyberattack of PCH's IT system.[1] This case highlights the importance of scrutinizing limitation of liability, indemnification and force majeure provisions in IT-related agreements. The court's decision reveals valuable tips for optimizing the pro-customer and pro-vendor approaches traditionally used for these types of provisions. Background In 2016, PCH and Nuance entered into a health care master agreement that incorporated a...

