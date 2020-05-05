Food Co. Says Insurers Must Cover Chemical Release Claims

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Two insurers used conflicting theories to improperly refuse coverage for a Kansas spirit and food producer against lawsuits over a chemical release at the company, according to the producer's complaint filed in federal court Monday. MGPI Processing Inc. says its insurers have an obligation to provide coverage for lawsuits related to a 2016 chemical release that occurred at its Atchison, Kansas, plant when a supplier delivered sulfuric acid to the wrong tank that was full of sodium hypochlorite. The chemicals mixed and produced a dangerous cloud of chlorine gas that injured more than 100 and sent six to the hospital, according...

