What All Attorneys Can Learn From Female Rainmakers

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- I assembled a virtual panel five months ago, based on a notion that law firms seeking to truly separate themselves from existing law firm competitors and insulate themselves from future market entrants should look for answers within. They'll discover a subset of their own successful female rainmakers who, due to a combination of factors we'll discuss,[1][2] are using more sophisticated client development tactics than are most lawyers. These strategies work well in any market but become mandatory in a future where alternative legal services providers, virtual law firms, and the Big Four compete on a level playing field with BigLaw....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS