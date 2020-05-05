FSCS To Rule On LC&F Minibond Claims Before June

Law360, London (May 5, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- Britain's deposit protection program said Tuesday it will make decisions by the end of May about compensation for customers who lost out after receiving rogue advice on minibond investments by London Capital & Finance. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said it has finished analyzing almost a million pieces of evidence about the high-profile collapse of the investment company in 2019. It will start to make decisions about which customers will be entitled to get their money back by the end of the month. "Having spent time reviewing all of the information we have gathered, I am pleased that we are now in...

