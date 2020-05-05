European Police Bust Hacking Ring Targeting Loyal Shoppers

Law360, London (May 5, 2020, 2:09 PM BST) -- European police have taken down a hacking ring responsible for the theft of millions of loyalty points from unsuspecting shoppers in Poland and Switzerland, the bloc's law enforcement agency said Tuesday. Hackers had gained access to more than €600,000 ($651,000) in loyalty points and sold them on to another criminal group by the time the network was discovered, Europol said. Polish law enforcement agencies raided six locations in five Polish regions in April. They arrested five individuals believed to be members of InfinityBlack, a hacking group involved in distributing stolen user credentials, creating and distributing malware and hacking tools and...

