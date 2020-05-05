EdTech Co. Hits Unicorn Status With $71M Fundraise

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- ApplyBoard, an online platform to help international students apply to schools abroad, said Tuesday that it has become Canada's latest unicorn with a C$100 million ($71 million) financing round at a C$2 billion valuation. Ontario-based ApplyBoard said the Series C round will help it invest in its technology and partner with educational institutions in new countries. ApplyBoard's platform currently helps connect international students with recruiters and applications for secondary and post-secondary schools in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. ApplyBoard said it partners with more than 1,200 educational institutions and has assisted more than 100,000 students since its 2015 founding. The...

