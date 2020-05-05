Ex-USPTO Director, Polsinelli Partner Dickinson Dies At 67

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leader Q. Todd Dickinson, labeled by colleagues as a "brilliant defender of the patent system" and "legal legend," died Sunday at age 67. Dickinson, defined by his "razor wit," as former Patent Commissioner Robert Stoll put it, and great sense of humor, spent more than 30 years as an advocate before the patent system, with roles including head of the agency, chief intellectual property counsel at General Electric Co., executive director of the American Intellectual Property Law Association and, lastly, senior partner at Polsinelli PC. "He's been, for so many years, such a fixture in...

