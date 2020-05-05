Nasdaq Issues Shareholder Approval Relief Due To Virus

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Compliance newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it is temporarily lifting shareholder approval requirements for certain securities issuances, as companies look to raise much-needed capital due to the impacts of COVID-19.The stock exchange believes the new rule, effective immediately and valid through June 30, will boost companies' access to capital amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the impacts of measures such as social-distancing and business closures on revenues, according to an SEC notice published Monday."Nasdaq believes that this temporary [rule] will permit companies to raise capital quickly to continue running their businesses and address the immediate health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on their employees, customers, and communities," the notice said.The measures apply to shareholder approvals for the issuance of securities that could allow companies to acquire the stock or assets of another company, to compensate employees or consultants, or to implement ownership changes.It also temporarily voids approval requirements for so-called 20% issuances of nonpublic common stock, which by definition equal 20% or more of the common stock — or 20% or more of the outstanding voting power — prior to the issuance."Nasdaq believes that the [rule] is designed to remove an impediment to companies addressing certain immediate capital needs," the SEC said.The exceptions apply only to circumstances where the transactions are related to the pandemic. They are also limited to circumstances where current shareholder approval requirements would have a "material adverse impact" on operations, result in workforce reductions, adversely impact the ability to carry out COVID-19 initiatives, or otherwise "seriously jeopardize" the viability of the business, according to the notice.Anna Pinedo, a Mayer Brown LLP partner focused on securities and derivatives, said the temporary relief would be a great help to companies coping with the impacts of the pandemic."The temporary Nasdaq relief is quite significant," she said in an email. "Many Nasdaq-listed issuers find it challenging to navigate the shareholder vote rules, and having a roadmap in the form of the temporary safe harbor for certain financing transactions that do not require a shareholder vote or Nasdaq pre-approval is going to help many companies."The SEC and Nasdaq did not immediately respond to requests for comment.--Editing by Breda Lund.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.