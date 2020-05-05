Nearly 200 Law Firms Affected By Potential Data Leak

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Potentially sensitive information belonging to 193 U.K. and global law firms including Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance LLP and Hogan Lovells was posted publicly to a website that remained up for "an extended period" of time, according to a recent report by cybersecurity company TurgenSec. Data including law firm staff business email addresses, passwords in secure hashed format and the first three letters of security verification responses were included in a website belonging to U.K.-based technology company Advanced Computer Software, and the information remained viewable to anyone with an internet connection until it was recently taken down, according to the report published...

