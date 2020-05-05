Hygea's Ch. 11 Plan Docs Approved Over Creditor Concerns

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement of health care conglomerate Hygea Holdings Corp. was approved Tuesday by a Delaware bankruptcy judge who overruled an objection from a creditor group seeking to include alternative financial projections in the document. During a hearing conducted by telephone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the disclosure statement included adequate information for creditors to cast an informed vote on the proposed plan, which includes a settlement among Hygea, the official committee of unsecured creditors and secured lender Bridging Finance Inc. The objection from creditors Jose Prida LLC, Shutlander LLC and the Gabriela and Bella Castillo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS