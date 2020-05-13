SEC Proposal May Foretell Valuation Enforcement Focus

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- For the first time since Apollo 13 safely splashed down, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeks to comprehensively update valuation practice under the Investment Company Act of 1940.[1] On April 21, the commission proposed a new Rule 2a-5 under the Investment Company Act.[2] Proposed Rule 2a-5 details the requirements for the determination of registered investment companies' and business development companies' fair value in good faith[3] and focuses on: (1) valuation procedures; and (2) the role of the funds' board of directors in the determination of the fair value of the funds' investments. Existing Valuation Framework Before the proposed Rule 2a-5...

