Mont. Pot Tax Measure Approved For Signature Gathering

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Montana's secretary of state approved signature gathering for two proposed Montana ballot measures that would ask voters to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, after a state court recently ruled against online signature gathering by the measures' supporter. Two ballot measures that would work in tandem to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana in Montana were approved for signature gathering Friday by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton. One measure, a constitutional amendment, would allow for a law legalizing recreational marijuana. The other, the Montana Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, would legalize marijuana use for people 21 and older, establish a 20% excise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS