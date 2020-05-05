Roberts Is Asked To Reassign Probe Of DC Circ. Retirement

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit's chief judge has asked U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts to have another circuit examine whether a colleague coordinated his retirement plans with Senate Republicans to assure that President Donald Trump could install a successor before this fall's election. The request could add fuel to an already divisive confirmation fight over a replacement for U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee who announced his retirement in March. Judge Justin R. Walker — a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who joined the bench last year in the Western District of Kentucky — was...

