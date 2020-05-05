SEC Settles With 2 Former Canadian Oil & Gas Co. Execs

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Two former executives of a Canadian public oil and gas company accused of accounting fraud have agreed to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, paying $194,000 in combined fines and reimbursements. The SEC had alleged that Todd H. Takeyasu, former chief financial officer of Penn West Petroleum Ltd., which is now Obsidian Energy Ltd., and Jeffery A. Curran, former vice president of accounting and reporting at Penn West, forged accounting journal entries. Obsidian agreed to pay an $8.5 million civil penalty in 2017 as part of a deal to resolve the SEC's allegations of accounting fraud without admitting or denying allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS