Deutsche Bank Picks New General Counsel From Within

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank said Tuesday that it has promoted Karen Kuder as its general counsel to lead the German bank's legal department, after it announced last month that Florian Drinhausen would be stepping down from the role. Born in Saxony, Kuder has been with Deutsche Bank for more than 20 years, according to a news release, first starting as a bank clerk in 1992 before studying law at the University of Augsburg and the Technical University of Dresden in Germany, and returning to the bank in 2000. Kuder's appointment to general counsel follows the announcement last month that Drinhausen would be ending...

