CIT Says Figurine-Shaped Bottle Tops Aren't Duty-Free Toys

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Bottle tops shaped into the likenesses of popular characters like Iron Man and Spongebob Squarepants aren't toys, the U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled, ordering a beverage company to pay a tariff targeting plastic caps. CIT Judge Jane A. Restani found Tuesday that Good2Grow Inc. can't stave off a 5.3% duty by claiming its bottle toppers are duty-free toys, ruling that the toppers are primarily meant to keep children's juice bottles sealed shut, even if they're an alleged hit with kids. "That some children engage in imaginative play with the bottle toppers does not necessarily result in their proper classification as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS