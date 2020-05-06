Fla. High Court Urged To Keep Pot Amendment Burning

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- In Florida Supreme Court oral arguments held remotely — a first for the court, due to the coronavirus pandemic — the sponsor of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana pushed back on opponents' claims its ballot summary is misleading and efforts by the Florida Senate to halt its advance. The hearing, held over videoconferencing technology, went off with minimal hiccups. The justices, who appeared in their robes in front of an image of the high court's bench, heard arguments from sponsor Make It Legal Florida as well as representatives for the state attorney general's office, the Florida Senate, anti-drug groups...

