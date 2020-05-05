AbbVie Gets FTC Clearance For $63B Allergan Buy

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker AbbVie Inc. received antitrust clearance from the Federal Trade Commission for its planned $63 billion buyout of pharmaceutical giant Allergan PLC, the companies announced Tuesday. A split FTC approved the deal after Chicago-based AbbVie and Ireland-based Allergan reached an agreement with commission staff in March to sell several medications to other drugmakers. Under that agreement, Allergan would sell a treatment under development for Crohn's disease to AstraZeneca and two medications that help people with pancreatic conditions better digest their food would go to Nestle SA. In a 3-2 vote, the FTC said it accepted the proposed agreement for public comment,...

