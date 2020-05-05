Calif. Bar Says LegalMatch Atty Referrals Are Illegal

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The online attorney search website LegalMatch.com is operating in California without the proper approvals, and lawyers who accept referrals from the site might also be running afoul of the law, the State Bar of California said in a new lawsuit. The state bar filed suit Monday in San Francisco court, claiming LegalMatch had ignored repeated warnings that it was operating without the certification required by Section 6155 of the California Business and Professions Code. "There are no disclaimers on the LegalMatch website, Facebook or LinkedIn, stating that LegalMatch is not certified to operate in California as a lawyer referral service, or...

