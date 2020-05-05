Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Gallbladder Condition

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was treated at a hospital Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition, the high court said, adding that she is now "resting comfortably" and plans to participate in Wednesday's teleconference arguments. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and plans to participate in the Supreme Court's oral arguments by teleconference Wednesday from the hospital. (AP) Justice Ginsburg, 87, underwent nonsurgical treatment for acute cholecystitis at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Tests conducted Monday at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., showed that she was suffering from a gallstone that had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS