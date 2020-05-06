Direct Line Expects £44M In Travel Insurance Claims

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 12:36 PM BST) -- Insurer Direct Line said Wednesday that it will take a £44 million ($54 million) hit to its travel insurance business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a further £70 million to cover the cost of measures to support customers and key workers. Direct Line, one of Britain's major direct car insurance companies, said in a trading update that motor claims dropped 70% in April as the effects of the coronavirus lockdown took hold. The COVID-19 death toll hit 32,000 in Britain this week, making it the highest in Europe. The cost of the crisis itself will be around £44...

