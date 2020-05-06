UK Audit Firms Told To improve Quality Of Checks

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 12:04 PM BST) -- Accounting companies must get better at identifying poor quality audits to avoid misleading shareholders and members of the public, the Financial Reporting Council warned on Wednesday. Most of the six biggest accounting firms are simply reviewing the judgment in the audit after it is finished, rather than running quality checks on company accounts before or during the audit assessment itself to look for potential errors, the FRC said in its first report on quality indicators. The regulator also found discrepancies between the choice of indicators for highlighting poor practices, which makes comparisons difficult. "Tools for flagging signs of poor quality audits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS