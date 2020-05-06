Berkeley Rowe Adds Regulatory, White Collar Partner

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 5:55 PM BST) -- Law firm Berkeley Rowe said Wednesday it has brought on an expert in regulation and white collar crime to join its Mayfair office. Berkeley Rowe said it has hired Tim Thomas as a partner and head of the regulatory, white collar crime and investigations practice. Tom Keya, chief executive at Berkeley Rowe, said Thomas "brings with him a wealth of knowledge" and that he will "solidify an already growing practice" in regulatory law. "As a firm we have already acted on a number of high profile regulatory matters for our clients," Keya said. The firm said Thomas has experience in both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS