Interpol Busts Art Traffickers In Global Sting Operation

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 4:58 PM BST) -- A global investigation headed by Interpol has arrested 101 suspects and recovered more than 19,000 archeological artifacts and other artworks in a large-scale investigation into illegal antique trafficking. The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, led a global sting that covered 103 countries and uncovered criminal networks that were trafficking archeological goods looted from war-torn countries and art stolen from museums and archeological sites, Europe's police network said Wednesday. The global investigation was part of Operation ATHENA II, led by the World Customs Organization and Interpol, alongside another operation carried out by the Spanish Guard and Europol. "Organized crime has many faces....

