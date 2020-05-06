EU Tells Cos. To Treat Investors Fairly As Trading Spikes

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 5:05 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog told investment companies on Wednesday to treat retail investors fairly as trading activity increases across the European Union despite the market turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The European Securities and Markets Authority told the bloc's investment firms that they should warn less-experienced investors of the risks of trading under the unprecedented environment caused by the global crisis. The authority said that the spread of COVID-19 has shocked the global economy and financial markets, creating risks to investors because of uncertainty and market volatility. ESMA said that despite the risks, national regulators have noticed a significant increase in...

