Ex-Rice Energy Worker Was No Whistleblower, Pa. Judge Says

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Rice Energy shouldn't have to face whistleblower claims in Pennsylvania federal court from a former employee who said he was fired after flagging potential securities violations, a federal magistrate judge has said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly recommended Tuesday that the court toss out Kevin Wutherich's suit, saying that the fracking specialist didn't actually raise securities fraud concerns to his bosses when he brought up potential issues with a proposed contract that posed a conflict of interest, or concerns about alleged data theft by an employee he supervised. Judge Kelly found Wutherich failed to show he even believed that securities...

