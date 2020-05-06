Quorum Health's $100M DIP Approved Over Investor Objection

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Rural hospital operator Quorum Health Care Services LLC received final court approval Wednesday for $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing after a Delaware bankruptcy judge overruled the objection of a large shareholder of the debtor over the need for the financing. During a lengthy hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens approved the post-petition loan from existing noteholders despite the arguments of investor Mudrick Capital Management LLC, which said government aid made available to hospitals in response to the COVID-19 outbreak would cover operational shortfalls. The debtor said it has already received tens of millions of dollars from...

