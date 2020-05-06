PTAB Says Articles Doom Part Of Joint Pain Treatment Patent

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has wiped out part of an Antecip Bioventures II LLC joint pain treatment patent as invalid due to earlier medical journal articles, rejecting Antecip's arguments that the articles were not sufficient to qualify as prior art. In a 53-page final decision issued Tuesday, the PTAB handed a partial victory to Grunenthal GmbH in its post-grant challenge of Antecip's patent for treating patients with osteoarthritis and other joint conditions by administering certain dosages of neridronic or zoledronic acid. While the PTAB sided with Grunenthal's contention that many of the patent claims were obvious over a combination...

