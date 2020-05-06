Fed. Circ. Says Thermo Fisher Can't Call Dibs On Injector IP

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Key claims of a Dionex sample injector patent application are indefinite, meaning the Thermo Fisher Scientific unit doesn't have standing to fight competitor Agilent Technologies over who invented the technology first, the Federal Circuit affirmed Wednesday. The three-judge panel concluded that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board used the correct claim construction when making its indefiniteness ruling in Dionex Softron GmbH's interference proceeding with Agilent Technologies Inc. Since the overlapping claims in Dionex's application aren't patentable, it no longer has standing to challenge whether it actually invented the liquid chromatography tool, the nonprecedential order states. Both Dionex and Agilent had been...

