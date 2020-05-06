Groups Claim Trump Admin. Allowed 'Toxic' Mining Leases

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Land Management unlawfully issued mining lease renewals in a Minnesota outdoor recreation haven, environmental conservation groups allege in a complaint brought Wednesday in D.C. federal court, seeking to enforce the agency's compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The Wilderness Society, Center for Biological Diversity and Izaak Walton League of America filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleging the BLM unlawfully renewed two mineral extraction leases in May 2019 for Twin Metals Minnesota, arguing that it paves the way for a massive copper mine adjacent to Minnesota's popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Boundary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS