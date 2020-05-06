Ginsburg Unbowed In 1st Oral Argument After Health Scare

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's health scare Tuesday didn't dampen her spirit during the Supreme Court's teleconference Wednesday, as she called in a day after undergoing gallbladder treatment to pillory the Trump administration for its contraception rule. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shown here in July 2019, called in to Supreme Court teleconference arguments on Wednesday, one day after her treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP) The Supreme Court heard teleconference arguments Wednesday morning in a pair of consolidated cases over whether the Trump administration can exempt employers who oppose contraception from providing birth control coverage to their workers. Justice Ginsburg,...

